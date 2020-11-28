Virgo Daily Horoscope - November 28, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash.
Colour: Coffee brown
Number: 4
Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced
Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession
Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road
They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again
Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up
NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space
7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love