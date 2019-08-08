Vivo S1 with AI triple-camera debuts in India

After weeks of teasing, Chinese mobile-maker launched the new Vivo S1 in New Delhi.

The highlight of the Vivo S1 is the photography hardware. It boasts triple-camera module having a 16MP primary sensor (F1.78), wide-angle 8MP sensor (F2.2) and 2MP depth sensor (F2.4) with LED flash.

It supports HDR, Live Photos, PDAF, AI Super Wide-Angle, Portrait Mode, AI Portrait Framing, Doc Mode, Professional, AI Super Wide Angle Video, AR Stickers, AI Face Beauty, Video, Video Face Beauty, Time-Lapse and Slo-Mo capability.

On the front, Vivo S1 houses 32MP shooter with F2.0 aperture. It comes with features such as Live Photos, Gender detection, Face Beauty+ Bokeh, Selfie Lighting and AI Face Beauty.

Vivo S1 sports a 6.38-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Halo FullView screen with the flash in-display fingerprint scanner that adds a second layer of security in addition to face unlock to protect the phone.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor running on an Android Pie OS backed by 4500 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology.

Also, Vivo S1 boasts the Ultra Game Mode for the undisrupted gaming session. There is also a new Game Countdown floating window feature that reminds the user of the exact time before the game starts so that he or she can do more things while waiting. And, the Multi-Turbo feature, it increases smooth gameplay and reduces frame-drop by 300%.

Vivo S1 comes in three variants-- 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants--for Rs 17,990, Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively.

The device will be available across offline outlets from August 8 and on online channels including Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, and Flipkart starting August 14. The 6GB + 128GB will be available for sale starting next month.

Vivo S1 vs competition:

Vivo S1 will be up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, and Honor 20i, among others.

