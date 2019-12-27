Vivo V17: Stellar midrange camera phone

One of the most sought-after features of a smartphone these days is a good camera setup. Vivo is one company that caters to the people who like to have a phone with a good camera.

Their latest release – the V17 – is one that the company is again projecting as a device for those who love smartphone photography. Moreover, Vivo is also focussing on the Super Night Mode with the V17.



The Glacier Ice V17. Picture credit: DH Photo



Design and build quality

The V17 is a neat-looking phone. It has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, thus giving a ppi density of 409. There is a punch hole selfie camera on the top right corner of the screen. On the right side is the power button and volume rocker. The top has just a mic. On the left side is the dual SIM tray and the bottom has the 3.5mm audio socket, a mic, a USB Type-C port and the speaker.

The back and frame are plastic and the set feels nice to hold. The back houses the quad camera setup and the lenses are placed in an L shape. There is also an LED flash.

A clear case is supplied with the set. The Glacier Ice colour review set we received looks good, but it could have been a glass for the price. The other colour option is Midnight Ocean. So, Vivo has done a good job with the looks.

Display

This is one of the strong points of the V17. The colours are nice and should be good for a long session of viewing. The punch hole selfie camera does not really interfere with viewing.

There are Eye Protection and Dark Modes that will help ease strain on the eye. Both are useful features.

That apart, the fingerprint sensor in on the display itself. Unlocking is pretty quick and far better than some more expensive smartphones. Unlocking the phone via face recognition is also quick.

Camera

This is the main strength of the V17. The four lenses are 48MP f/1.8, 8MP f/2.2 wide angle, 2MP f/2.4 bokeh and 2MP f/2.4 macro lenses. The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter.

This is where the fun is. Open the camera and there is the Night, Portrait, Photo and Video modes to shoot pictures. There is a Pro section where the ISO, shutter speed, white balance etc. can be adjusted manually to the user’s liking. In the regular Photo mode, there is an option to choose between ultra wide angle, bokeh and super macro. These apart, there are various filters than can be applied to the photos.

The setup makes for some great shooting. The colours in the photos look great without any hint of saturation. The Night mode works well too and true to what is advertised, the camera is the main strength of the phone.

Performance

The V17 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The GPU is the Adreno 612. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Storage can be increased by using the shared SIM slot.

The V17 performed well during games like Asphalt 9 and there are several turbo modes that will boost performance for gaming.

The V17 runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 and is based on Android 9. There are several small things, like the motorbike mode, that make day to day usage convenient.

Battery

The V17 houses a 4500 mAh battery and has fast charging. This is another strong point of the set and with light usage, the charge will easily last nearly two days.

Conclusion

It is primarily for the smartphone photography enthusiast. As a midrange phone, it does the job well.

It is currently selling at Rs 22,990 online.