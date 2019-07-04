Vivo Z1 Pro with triple-camera debuts in India

After weeks of teasers, Vivo launched the much awaited feature-rich mid-range phone Z1 Pro in India.

The highlight of the new Vivo Z1 Pro is the photography hardware. It boasts a triple camera module consisting, one 16MP primary sensor with F1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens (F2.2 aperture & 128-degree Field-Of-View) and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4 aperture) with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP snapper with F2.0 aperture.

Another notable aspect of the Z1 Pro is the display. It flaunts a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) LCD display with punch-hole camera design. Except for the tiny space allotted to the camera in the top-left corner, rest is a fully functional screen and the device owners can enjoy watching high-resolution videos on the big screen with very less obstruction.

Under-the-hood, Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core with Adreno 616 GPU, Android Pie OS, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 5,000mAh, which is sufficient to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage. It also supports 18W dual engine fast charging capability.



Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India; picture credit: Vivo India



It also boasts Multi-Turbo with ART++ compiler enhancement technology, to improve the performance of the phone and the response speed of the app. It also comes with Net Turbo network acceleration, so that Z1Pro maintains better network status and Center Turbo processor accelerates to ensure the game's CPU and memory resources are smooth. The AI Turbo recognize the usage pattern and enabling common applications to open faster.

Vivo Z1 Pro also comes with the Ultra Game Mode, which is designed for the ultimate gaming fun. Play e-sports like a pro by using Competition Mode, which allocates system resources that prioritize your game performance. 4D gaming vibration and 3D surrounded sound effect allows a fully immersed like a real game scenario. Gaming countdown will always remind you of the exact show time so that you will never miss the chance to become the leader of your game. It is also equipped with a low blue eye protection function to effectively filter blue light.

The Vivo Z1Pro comes in three variants --4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB-- for Rs 14,990, Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively. They will be offered three color options - Sonic Black, Sonic Blue, and Mirror Black. The device will go on sale starting 11th July on Flipkart and Vivo India E-store.



Vivo Z1 Pro colour variants



As part of the launch offer, prospective Vivo Z1 Pro consumers are entitled to get Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI debit and credit cards on Flipkart

If you choose to buy via Vivo India e-store, you can claim Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs competition:

The new Vivo Z1 Pro will go head-on with popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Motorola One Vision, Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A30, and Honor 20i, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.