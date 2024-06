Libra

A soulmate is someone who you carry with you forever. It's the one person who knew you and accepted you and believed in you before anyone else did or when no one else would. Be kind and empathetic in your relationships this week. This is a tough week as far as your love or married life is concerned. Avoid reacting immediately to situations and be empathetic towards the feelings of your loved ones. There is no room for arguments and arrogance. Advice: Avoid immediate reactions.