Cancer

Cancer: When you procrastinate and do something that makes you feel momentarily good, you get a reward. The problem is you never get to the source of the negative emotions that cause you to avoid the task in the first place. You've got big dreams, but your tendency to procrastinate is holding you back from making any progress. Take time this week to evaluate your long-term goals and figure out what really matters in your life. Just a heads up, your finances might get a bit messy as expenses start piling up. Advice: Avoid procrastination.