Whackyverse | Gurjari Todi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 03 2022, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 07:15 ist

Gurjari Todi

Politicians of all hues go rat-a-tat

As they eye the state of Gujarat

BJP is acting benedictory

While AAP aims for victory

So who wins the voters' mohabbat?

