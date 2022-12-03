Gurjari Todi
Politicians of all hues go rat-a-tat
As they eye the state of Gujarat
BJP is acting benedictory
While AAP aims for victory
So who wins the voters' mohabbat?
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'India doesn't need lectures on democracy'
Whackyverse | Gurjari Todi
The alien in our midst
In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022
'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down
US company turns air pollution into fuel
Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID