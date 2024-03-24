What kind of jobs do we need to create to become ‘developed country’?

The absolute changes in manpower requirement in Manufacturing is also revealing. Manufacturing labour requirement increased until 2010, when it reached a peak of 170 million. Subsequently, however, it fell to 166.7 million by 2015 and to 149.6 million by 2019. While such sharp falls have not so far been witnessed in India (an absolute growth of 6.9 million happened till 2019), the compulsions to secure productivity and automation growth will sooner than later become equally strong here. The requirement to create a globally competitive manufacturing system versus the need to create jobs commensurate with our demographic dividend thus ought to be separated in our thought-processes. We have to find a reliable route for creating an adequate number of dignified jobs in an economically sustainable manner.