What's on your Christmas wishlist?

Dear Santa,

A very Merry Christmas to you and your elves! It must be pretty cold and boring out in the North Pole. No wonder you choose to go zooming across the world every Christmas, giving gifts to children, watching them smile. I bet it makes your winter worthwhile. I had a question for you. You give gifts only to the good kids, but what about those who try to be good but fail? Isn’t it sad leaving them disappointed every Christmas? I suggest you could give them letters of advice to follow. In fact, it’s exactly what our world needs sometimes. Most people don’t know what to do when they face a problem and either run away or make the wrong choice. It would be reassuring to have a letter with some proper advice, which they can open when they really need it. I would be grateful for one. Better than a fancy toy or object of temporary interest as my Christmas gift.

Yours kindly,

Advika Ballagere, 14

Bengaluru, Karnataka

---------------------------------------------------

Dear Santa,

I believe it is you Santa Claus who makes Christmas joyful and enjoyable. By distributing chocolates and gifts to all the children, you make the world a happy place. Christmas is incomplete without Santa.

I imagine you and your elves are extremely busy this holiday season. My family sure is. If I could ask for one gift from you, it would definitely be stickers — of various kinds, all shapes and sizes. Many people say that Santa Claus is not real but I still believe in you. Although I have never received a gift from you. Hopefully this is my lucky year.

Also don’t forget to wish me on my birthday, it’s on January 13 and I’m eagerly looking forward to it.

Yours lovingly,

Sanvi D Hanabaratti, 12

Belagavi, Karnataka

-----------------------------------------------------

Dear Santa,

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!

I have a few questions that have been bothering me. I would like to ask, how old are you? Why do you come down the chimney and not through the door? Why do you not show yourself to anyone?

I also had a few requests to make — consider this my Christmas present. I wish my parents and grandparents live a happy and healthy life. I wish people understand the harmful effects of environmental pollution. Please make them understand that there is no planet B if Earth is harmed. We need to stop destroying forests as well as building unnecessary structures. Make people learn about reusing items and reduce wastes. People should stop destroying animals’ habitats as they will be left with no place to live. The animals won’t be happy and Christmas is the festival that should make all living things happy.

Lastly, I invite you to come to my home on Christmas through the door as we do not have a chimney.

Yours lovingly,

Lahari Bhat, 10

Bengaluru, Karnataka