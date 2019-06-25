WhatsApp: Here's how to enable dark mode on your phone

Facebook, earlier in the year, introduced the dark mode in its Facebook Messenger, but the company is still working on to bring the same feature to the WhatsApp.

As of now, there is no timeline on when the dark mode feature will come to WhatsApp, but if patience is not your strong suit, then there is a way to get it.

You can follow the below procedure to get WhatsApp dark mode on Android mobiles and also on iOS-based iPhones:

For the Android mobiles:

To get dark mode activated on WhatsApp for Android, the phone must run the latest Android Q. Since the new Google mobile OS is yet to be made available to the public, only select models with Android Q beta can support dark mode.



WhatsApp logo; Picture credit: WhatsApp



List of phones with access to Android Q beta include Zenfone 6 ( aka Asus 6Z), Essential Phone, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, LG G8, Nokia 8.1, OnePlus 6T, Oppo Reno, Realme 3 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ3, Tecno Spark 3 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo Nex S, Nex A, Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 3 5G, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, 2 XL, Pixel and Pixel XL.

Step 1: Once Android Q is installed on the phone, go to Settings >> Display >> Theme >> Dark

Step 2: After selecting Dark theme, go back to Settings node >> About Phone >> tap build number seven times to activate Developer mode

Step 3: Then, go to Developer option >> tap override force dark. This will enable system-wide dark mode across all apps including WhatsApp on the Android phone

Step 4: Though Dark mode is enabled in the WhatsApp, the background in the chat thread will look bright due to wallpapers. To fully enjoy dark mode, it is better to take away the wallpaper. Go to WhatsApp Settings >> wallpaper>> select none. Then, dark mode will fully take effect on WhatsApp.

For iOS devices:



Steps to activate the system-wide dark theme on Apple iPhone; Picture credit: DH Photo/ Rohit KVN



In Apple iPhones, it's very easy to enable dark mode on WhatsApp or any app for that matter. But, the device must run iOS 11 or later versions.

Step 1: Setting >> General >> Accessibility >> Display Accommodations >> Invert Colours >> Smart Invert

That is all you need to get the dark mode on WhatsApp. Except for the background, other aspects of the texts, images, emojis will remain colourfull, making it a visually appealing interface.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.