WhatsApp to end support for these Android, iOS mobiles

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger apps in the world. It offers value-added features to make texting and calling (audio & video) with loved ones more enjoyable. For the past several months, the company has been steadily releasing new features including private reply in a group chat, now admin has to take prior permission from concerned users before adding them to the group, and it took steps to tackle the spread of fake news, among other things.

However, WhatsApp in a bid to offer new features, have to end support for old devices with outdated hardware. This is a necessary measure as it affects the user experience and the competition from Snapchat and Telegram is getting intensified with every passing month.

So, the company has revised the WhatsApp support page for iOS and Android phones. As per the official website, WhatsApp will not work on iOS 8-powered iPhones.

"On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts. If WhatsApp is currently active on your iOS 8 device, you'll be able to use it until February 1, 2020," reads the WhatsApp support page.

Even phone owners with Android v2.3.7 and older OS can no longer reverify WhatsApp but can continue to use the messenger app till February 2020.

As far as the Windows Phones are concerned, device owners are already advised to move on to either Apple iOS or Google Android mobiles before the end of 2019.

On the other hand, WhatsApp will continue to support feature phones with KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

