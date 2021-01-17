Whatsapp Web messages, contact details leak on public search platforms

While WhatsApp is still reeling from the mass exodus of customers over the revised terms of service and user-privacy, the company, just a few days ago, suffered another blow as some private chat conversations were leaked to a public search platform.

Now, WhatsApp Web has been hit with the same glitch. The faulty security of the web version of the messenger app has resulted in private user data getting indexed by Google, independent cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia reported on Twitter.

This means contacts and private chats between users can now be found by a simple Google search. Cybercriminals can use the information to send spam or phishing emails to prey on unsuspecting victims to steal their financial details.

Now, it looks like the company has to perform the task of adding 'noindex' tag to the WhatsApp Web version to plug the leak of chat conversation and contact details.

At the time of filing this copy, the Facebook-owned messenger service provider did not respond to DH's email seeking comment on WhatsApp Web's security glitch.

