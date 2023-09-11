Why do they hate love so much!

The right to marry a person of one’s choice is an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution. The Constitution guarantees the right to life. Further, in the case of Common Cause (A Regd. Society) vs Union of India (2005), the Supreme Court observed that it is within the autonomy of the individual that is founded on the ability to decide on whom to love and whom to partner with. In Justice K S Puttaswamy (retd) and others vs Union of India and others (2018), a Constitution Bench of nine justices of the Supreme Court of India dealt extensively with the issue of choice.