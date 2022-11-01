World Vegan Day: Youth going vegan faster than older generations

Veganism is gaining traction in both Tier-I cities and Tier-II cities.

In Udupi, Woodlands Restaurant has an exclusive vegan menu while city-based Hangyo has a vegan alternative to dairy ice-cream, informs Shankar Narayan of Byndoor-based Satvik Vegan Society (SVS) - the oldest vegan organisation in India.

In 2001, when Shankar decided to practice 'Satvik' veganism - consuming 100 per cent plant-based foods and shunning everything including meat products, eggs, dairy products, honey - he was all alone. "Until 2004, I did not come across a single vegan in coastal districts or anywhere else in the country. No one seemed to understand what I was talking about," he says.

Recollecting his recent trip to Ayodhya he says vegans are now everywhere. Shankar, who was invited as a main resource person to Himalayan Vegan festival in Nepal held in September this year, was surprised to see vegan restaurants. Even Muslim countries like Indonesia and Dubai, among others are embracing veganism, informs Shankar who recently organised the 19th annual Satvik Vegan Festival at his three acre plot 'Sthitaprajna' in Byndoor in the Udupi district.

The 58 year-old has begun tracing his 22 year-old journey as a 'satvik vegan' in his second book titled 'Satva II'. The first book, 'Satva', a compilation of articles from 53 writers including 25 foreign writers was released in the recent vegan Festival, says Shankar who is member of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) Food Task force (a body to certify packaged vegan foods in India).

"Today, more youth are embracing veganism and adopting the practice faster than the older generation," inform Mumbai-based vegan activist Chintan and Meghana Adhikari from Moodbidri. Information about commercial dairy farming and climate impact available online has been encouraging more youth to turn to veganism, adds Chintan, who serves as an advocate at New Delhi-based Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO).

Meghana shares that there are many vegans in Mangaluru who through different activities are helping others become vegans. "Becoming a vegan is going back to our Indian culture that practices ahimsa," she stresses. Mangaluru-based classical music teacher Keerthana Rao says that she always felt like the odd person until she began interacting with vegans at vegan festivals.

Keerthana who adopted the vegan lifestyle three years ago says veganism is not a choice but the only way of rightful living. "To me, veganism is my own conscience. I feel if every person listens inwards, they naturally will go vegan," Keerthana adds.

Can vegans find love?

There are three to four lakh people who are vegans, Chintan says. Yet, vegans find it difficult to find the right partner. In a bid to help vegans find a life partner who shares the same values, Shankar has been organising matrimonial meets for vegans.