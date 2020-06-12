WWDC 2020 will be the biggest developers' conclave to date: Apple

Last month, Cupertino-based technology major Apple announced to go ahead with the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (22-26). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has made it an online-only event.

Now, Apple has revealed that the upcoming 31st edition of WWDC will be the biggest software programmers conclave to date. It is believed that more than 23 million global Apple developers will take part in the virtual event.

Apple also disclosed the schedule of the four-day WWDC 2020 programme. It will be announcing new developments related to the iOS, macOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS. There is also speculations that the company may reveal new hardware, most probably the new generation MacBook Pro series.

On June 22, Apple WWDC 2020 will kick off at Apple Park at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST June 22) and will be streamed via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, and will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream.

And for viewers in China, the keynote will also stream on Tencent, iQIYI, Bilibili, and Youku, the company said.

Later on the same day at 2:00 pm PDT (2:30 am IST, June 23), Apple engineers will host the State of the Union event to reveal works on the upcoming versions of the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

From June 23 to 26, Apple will host 100 plus engineering sessions and Apple experts will connect with budding developers on building applications. Also, the company will offer a one-on-one meeting between Apple engineers and developers for technical guidance and in-depth details on how to implement new features in apps. But, they have to register at Developer Labs.

