Xiaomi brings MIUI 12 update to Mi, Redmi phones in India

As anticipated, Xiaomi on Wednesday (August 12) formally announced the launch of the new major software MIUI 12 update for Mi and Redmi series phones in India.

The company confirmed to released new MIUI 12 to select devices including the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro in August.

Later, the company has plans to roll-out the MIUI 12 other mobiles in stages in the coming months.

Xiaomi's new MIUI 12 comes with several new features including refreshed user-interface with visually appealing animations, graphics, and also enhanced Dark mode.

Security improvements include the option to remove sensitive information like the location and the metadata before sharing a picture with others. Furthermore. MIUI 12 offers the option to the users to delete a screenshot automatically after sharing, which in turn helps one save space and maintain privacy.



Xiaomi MIUI 12 update will be rolled out in phases in India. Credit; Xiaomi India/Twitter



Another notable aspect of the MIUI 12 are smooth animations with improved details to the icons. Also, the calendar now features beautifully designed cards for every important event. And with Super Wallpaper feature, MIUI 12 provides beautiful reconstructions of iconic planetary landforms using NASA's official imagery.

List of Mi and Redmi phones eligible for MIUI 12:

Xioami Mi 9, Mi 9T, Redmi K2, Mi 9T Pro, and the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Remi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, POCOPHONE F1, POCO F1, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, POCO F2 pro, POCO X2, Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 9, Mi MAX 3, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2/ Redmi S2, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Mi Note 3, Mi MIX 2, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 9s, Redmi Note8, Mi Note10 Lite, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

