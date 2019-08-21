Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One series debuts in India

After weeks of teasing, India's top mobile-maker Xiaomi launched the new Mi A3 Android One series in New Delhi on August 21.

Xiaomi's new Mi A3 Android One comes with a good upgrade over the predecessor. It sports a smooth shimmery shell with 3D curved back design and Xiaomi claims that it has used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, back and even on the primary triple camera module on the back. Also, the device comes with P2i liquid-resistant coating and this means, it can sustain light rain and also accidental water splashes.

On the front, it sports a 6.088-inch HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor just above the base.

Since the Xiaomi phone is a Google's affiliated Android One series mobile, it runs stock Android Pie OS and it is also slated to get the latest Android Q along with Pixel phones. It will also be receiving Android R update in 2020.



Mi A3 Android One series (Picture credit: Xiaomi India)



Inside, it comes with 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 4,030mAh battery with a 10W charger out-of-the-box. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 18W fast charging.

The highlight of the Mi A3 is photography hardware. It boasts a feature-rich triple-camera, one 48MP primary sensory, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, it features 32MP snapper.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in two variants-- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB--for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. They will be available in three vivid colourways--Kind of Grey, Not just Blue and More than White.

The Mi A3 Android One series will go on sale at 12 PM on August 23 on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores. It will also be released on offline stores soon.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One:

Display: 6.08-inch HD+ (1560 x 720) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

OS: Android 9.0 Pie (will get Android Q later this year and Android R in 2020)

Processor: 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU (2GHz Kryo 260 x 4 + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 x 4) with Adreno 610 GPU

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card

Primary camera: 48MP rear camera (with 1/2.0-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, F1.79 aperture) + 8MP (with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 1.12μm pixel size, F2.2 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor (with 1.75μm pixel size and F2.4 aperture) with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and LED flash

Front camera: 32MP sensor with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 4030mAh with 18W Quick Charge fast charging

Network: Dual 4G-LTE

Add-ons: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 or microSD), In-display fingerprint sensor, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Infrared sensor

Dimensions & Weight: 156.48×71.85×8.47 mm; 173.8g

