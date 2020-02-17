Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Speaker with smart voice assistant support launched in India

After the Mi Soundbar series, popular mobile phone-maker Xiaomi launched the new Mi Outdoor Speaker in India.

The new Mi Outdoor Speaker comes with 5W power output and houses a passive radiator and a diaphragm made of Canadian long fiber pulp vibration film. The passive radiator is said to improve the low frequencies while the diaphragm acts as a damping system to deliver natural and clear sound by restraining vibration, the company claims.

The interesting thing about the new speaker is that it supports voice assistant -- all three Google Assistant, Alexa or Apple Siri with a simple touch of a button. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and can connect with a companion phone with a connectivity range of 200 feet (60 meters) to 800 feet (240 meters).

Furthermore, the device has a dedicated button to help users to answer or end phone calls.

Xiaomi's new speaker houses a 2000mAh battery and when fully charged, can play music for up to 20 hours on a stretch with volume set at 80%.



The new Mi Outdoor Speaker launched in India (Credit: Xiaomi)



As far as the durability is concerned, it comes with the IPX5 rating along with anti-skid edge grip design that protects the device from accidental drops and water splashes.

Xiaomi's new Mi Outdoor Speaker will be available on Mi.com and Mi Homes starting February 17 onwards for Rs 1,399.

