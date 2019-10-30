Xiaomi Mi Watch hands-on video appears ahead of launch

Xiaomi, earlier in the month, confirmed that the company plans to unveil new Mi CC9 Pro (aka Mi Note 10) along with Mi Watch on November 5.

Now, a hands-on video of the smart wearable has made its way to the social media platforms in China ahead of the launch.

In the video, Mi Watch looks like an Apple Watch rip-off. It has the same squarish lozenge design and the trademark digital crown at the top of the frame on the right side.

But, it won't have the Apple watchOS' bubble app stack interface. Instead, Mi Watch, which runs MIUI OS comes with a 3x3grid form-based stack. All the apps appear in square shapes with colourful logos for easy identification. And, users can scroll through them using the digital crown and swipe gestures.

The clip also shows the user watching a video on the tiny screen. I think this a bit gimmicky and will definitely hurt the eyes if watched for long.



Xiaomi Mi Watch hands-on video screen-grab (Picture Credit: Weibo)



There is no word on the specifications of the Mi Watch, but word on the street is that the Xiaomi's upcoming smart wearable will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset similar to the one we find in latest Google Wear OS-powered Fossil smartwatches.

The Mi Watch is also expected to come with GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.



Apple Watch Series 5's watchOS 6 UI (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Like the Apple Watch, Xiaomi's smart wearable is said to offer eSIM option. It will be available in White and Black colour variants, but the price details are yet to be ascertained.

We don't have to wait long, as the device will be revealed in a few days.

