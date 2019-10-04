Xiaomi Redmi 8 with dual camera coming to India soon

After releasing the low-end model Redmi 8A, Xiaomi is set to bring the standard Redmi 8 variant in India next week.

The company's global vice president Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce that the Redmi 8 will make its debut on October 9. As per the teaser, the upcoming mobile will three key features-- good camera, long-lasting battery, and big storage.

Kumar has also hinted that the Redmi 8 will have a dual-camera and 4,000mAh plus battery. Furthermore, the device might also support a Type C USB port with 10W fast charging similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 8A.

Previously leaked spec-sheet have indicated the same. Also, it is believed that the Redmi 8 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. There is no word on the screen size but is likely to have the industry-standard HD+ (1520x720p) with 320 ppi (pixels per inch).

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi 8A hands-on review: First impression

Going by the rumored specifications of the Redmi 8, it is likely to be priced under Rs 9,000.

In a related development, Xiaomi in collaboration with Flipkart and Amazon India are offering huge discounts on numerous mobile models and smart TVs on Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sale, which by the way is slated to conclude on October 4.

The company is also hosting a standalone Mi With Diwali on its mi.com store with similar lucrative incentives.

