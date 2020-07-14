Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming to India on this date

After days of teasing, Xiaomi finally announced to host the virtual Redmi Note phone launch later this month in India.

Xiaomi is all set to formally unveil the new phone at 12:00 pm on July 20. The upcoming mobile is understood to be the generic Redmi Note 9 variant, which was speculated to launch along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in March.

It can be noted that the specifications of the Redmi Note 9's specifications have been on the public domain for more than two months, as the device is already available in China since April. Only curiosity left with the fans is about what the price of the device will be.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 comes with 6.53-inch full HD+(2340 × 1080p) display, 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core, Android 10-based MIUI 11, 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card), fingerprint sensor and a 5020mAh battery with 18W charger in-box.

It boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, EIS -Electronic Image Stabiliser) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (118-degree lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP macro lens+ 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) backed by an LED flash. On the front, it features 13MP with f/2.25 aperture.

Going by the top-end Redmi Note 9 Pro (review) price in India and assumed the device will be assembled in India, the generic Redmi Note 9 is likely to cost anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000.

With Covid-19 induced lockdown being lifted in most of the regions in India, there is a lot of pent-up demand for affordable phones from consumers. Work-Form-Home for adults and online classes for children becoming the new normal, budget phones with a decent camera and the big battery is in great demand, and going by the Redmi Note 9's features, it will fit their requirements.

However, India-China military stand-off at eastern Ladakh and the eventual deaths of soldiers has caused negative sentiments among consumers against Chinese brands, and nows it remains to be seen if Xiaomi also faces a similar fate or not.

It can be noted that Xiaomi locally (in Andhra Pradesh) assembles 99-percent of the phones sold in India.

