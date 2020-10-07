You can now book IRCTC train tickets on Amazon mobile app

Amazon has joined hands with the state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’ (IRCTC) to offer the facility to book reserved train tickets to customers on its e-commerce mobile app.

The new service is already live in India. Users can find the new 'trains' option in the Amazon Pay tab. It offers a variety of self-serve options such as live checking of PNR status, ticket downloads, and cancellations of reservations booked, only if the consumer has booked the ticket on Amazon.

Furthermore, users who reserved seat through Amazon Pay Balance, he/she can get an instant refund in case of cancellations or booking failures.

As part of the launch offer, the company has waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges for a limited time.

Also, customers are entitled to get 10% cashback of up to Rs 100 on their first train ticket booking and Prime members can avail 12% cashback up to Rs 120 for these bookings.



Indian customers can now reserve IRCTC train tickets on Amazon mobile app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The new feature is now available on both the Android and iOS versions of the Amazon mobile app.

“We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers. Over the course of time, the Amazon app has become the one stop destination for shopping and payment of several other use cases. Customers love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying - all in one single app,” said Vikas Bansal, Director Amazon Pay.

In a related development, Amazon has announced to host the Great Indian Festival sale later this month on October 17. It is promising to offer lucrative deals on a variety of products.

