You can now directly book Covid-19 vaccine slot on Paytm app

Last month, Paytm introduced the Covid-19 vaccine slot finder tool in its e-wallet app. It offered to help the user find the right information on the availability of vaccines, the type of vaccine, fees charged in the nearest health centre. If lucky to find one, they had to go to the Co-WIN website and then book the slot. Now, the process will get faster.

Paytm has received the necessary security approval to bring a new feature that allows users to find and directly book the Covid-19 vaccine in the nearest health centre in India.

"It is our endeavour to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest center and get vaccinated,” Paytm spokesperson said.

The app gathers the vaccine availability data from the government's Co-WIN service and users can register with the phone through the OTP process. Then, users will be asked to type in Pincode to locate the nearest public health centre.

And, depending on the availability of the preferred vaccine (Covaxin or Covishield, or Sputnik V) users can book the slot and get inoculated at the chosen location and time.

