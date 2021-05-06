You can now find Covid vaccine slot availability details on Paytm

India is grappling with the vicious second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many people are struggling to get hospital beds, medical supplies and oxygen cylinders.

The pandemic has shown how bad the public healthcare system of India. However, there is some hope of recovery, if people get vaccinated soon.

Experts say once vaccinated, people can boost their immunity against most of the Covid variants and also make sure the body be able to endure the infection with less risk of getting serious health issues.

However, the production of vaccines is being ramped up only now, and being delivered to the states as and when produced in a handful of plants in India. Also, there is a dearth of information on Covid-19 vaccine availability in health centres in each Indian district.

Now, Paytm has announced to add a new tool that will help users find the vaccine availability slots on its e-commerce app.

"We have introduced a new feature to find COVID Vaccine slots in the nearby locality and set for alerts when new slots open up. We believe that with the combined efforts of Government, organizations, and citizens, we are on the right track to recovery. Our priority is to build collective resistance to the deadly virus as a nation, thus catalyzing the process of herd immunity," said Paytm spokesperson.

The company is sourcing data on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take vaccination.



Paytm gets a new tool to find vaccine slots in India. Credit: Paytm



Here's how to find Covid-19 Vaccine slots on the Paytm app

Step 1: Open the Paytm app, scroll down to the Mini App Store section.

Step 2: There, you can see the new Vaccine Finder option with a syringe and magnifying glass logo.

[Note: May sure, you have the latest version of the Paytm app]

Step 3: If you can't find the Vaccine Finder option, go find the 'All' option. There, you find the banner- COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment. Or else, users can locate the Vaccine Finder option in the Discover with Paytm section.

Step 4: Once you find the Vaccine Finder option, enter the pin code/ district, and select between 18+ and 45+ age groups.

Step 5: Then, click on the Check Availability option to see open slots in the nearby area.

Step 6: If there no slots available, click on the 'Notify me when slots are available' option. The app will send you alerts on Paytm Chat, soon after slots become available.

