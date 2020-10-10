Some fried delights from Karnataka

Karnataka’s cuisine has its own share of fried, savoury treats that are served during festive occasions or as an evening snack, often accompanying a cup of tea or coffee.

Learn how to prepare two such all-time favourites — ambode and Mangalore buns, along with celebrity chef Sihi Kahi Chandru. Deccan Herald and Prajavani present these recipes as part of the series ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’, in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.

Mangalore Buns

Mangalore Buns are a special delicacy from coastal Karnataka and are popular as a breakfast item or as an evening snack. Made using ripe bananas, Mangalore buns have a soft and spongy texture and are mildly sweet. Don't go by the name though, these buns are fried and not baked.

Ingredients

Two ripe bananas

Three to four cups of maida

Half a cup of curds

One teaspoon cumin seeds

Two tablespoon sugar

Salt (as per taste)

A pinch of baking soda

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil for frying

Recipe

Peel the bananas and mash them well to get a smooth paste. Add two tablespoons of sugar and salt as per taste and mix well with the mashed bananas.

To this paste add half a cup of curds. Blend it well and ensure that no lumps are formed.

Then add a pinch of salt, one teaspoon of cumin seeds and mix well.

Add maida to the paste little at a time and keep mixing till you get a soft dough.

Coat the dough with some oil.

Let the dough rest for around six to eight hours for it to ferment. After the dough is rested, heat Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil in a frying pan.

While the oil heats, knead the dough again to release any air trapped inside. Divide the dough into medium-sized balls. Apply a little oil or coat the balls with maida. Roll it flat using a rolling pin. The flattened dough should be of medium thickness (around 2 mm thick).

Put them one at a time in hot oil. Press it gently using a frying spoon. Fry it till it turns golden brown on both sides.

Let the buns cool before you relish them.

Ambode



Ambode, the spicy fritters, is prepared using chana dal and aromatic herbs. Ambode is a popular evening snack and complements a traditional South Indian lunch as well.

Ingredients

One cup split chickpea (chana dal), soaked for 6 hours

Two tablespoon rice flour

Half cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Two tablespoon grated coconut

Four to five green chillies

A small piece of ginger, finely chopped

Eight curry leaves, finely chopped

A pinch of asafoetida

Salt (as per taste)

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil for frying

Recipe

Pour the oil in a tava. While the oil heats, prepare the mix for the ambode.

First grind the soaked chana dal along with grated coconut, chopped ginger, green chillies, pinch of asafoetida, salt as per taste. Grind it to a coarse paste.

Add chopped curry leaves, coriander leaves, two tablespoon rice flour to the paste. Mix them well.

Make small balls out of the paste and flatten them into small discs.

Fry the ambodes in hot oil. Wait till they start floating to flip them. Continue frying till it becomes golden brown on both sides.

Enjoy the crispy ambodes with coconut chutney.