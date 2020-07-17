When the school comes home in Kalaburagi

At a time when schools have remained shut due to the pandemic, the decision of the teachers of a government primary school in Okali village of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district, to teach the children at their doorsteps has served as a template for other teachers.

Okali village has a single government higher primary (upgraded) school, with nine teachers and 235 students from Classes 1 to 8. Some 35 students studying here are from the neighbouring hamlet.

As schools can’t be opened till further orders from the government due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, the teachers here comprehended that children may drop out of school if the classes don’t begin soon. So they are imparting education at eight ‘centres’ in the village such as the temple premises, community hall and even sit-out areas of the houses.

The classes are held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm every day and before the classes begin, the students are sensitised about maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers.

School Head Master Siddaramappa Biradar said the parents can’t engage their children in studies at home because of poor internet connectivity. “We noticed children roaming around the village without wearing a mask while we went to the school every day. They had forgotten what they had learnt when they were asked some questions. We felt that they will not return to the school once it reopens. So the teachers first discussed bringing them to the fold of learning by teaching them at their doorsteps,” Biradar says.

The issue was also discussed with the officials of the education department and the parents were also convinced. The officers gave their nod for the proposal, with some directions. From July 1, the teachers started imparting education to the students from eight centres in the village.

Various activities

“We are trying our best to shape the future of the children. In order to avoid boredom, we encourage the students to tell stories, sing songs, and engage them in other extracurricular activities,” says Veerannarao Gorampalli, a teacher.

The work of the teachers has received plaudits from the parents and the residents of surrounding villages too.

Jagadeesh Teganur, a parent, says his children used to spend a lot of time watching games on their mobile phone in the absence of school. “They would not listen to us when they were admonished. When the teachers met us with their decision, we agreed and extended them support,” he says.

The teachers’ work has also been appreciated by the officials. Nalin Atul, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction, Kalaburagi says that the academic development of children is possible when teachers are in constant touch with the students.

“This model can be replicated wherever possible and feasible, to remain in touch with the students and guide them, for inclusive educational development,” he says.