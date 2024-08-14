2023 Asian Games medallist accuses Pakistan government of not paying any money of the promised Rs 50 lakh

He said he and his father visited several times the offices of Pakistan Sports Board and even the PM House requesting the release of the promised money “but to no avail.” Sultan said, “Now Arshad Nadeem has won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Olympics and the government announced a huge sum of money for him. Who knows how much he finally gets from the promised money?” Sultan also said Prime Minister Sharif’s promise to build a road to his village too wasn't fulfilled.