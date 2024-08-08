3 Olympics, 3 heartbreaks: Vinesh Phogat's ecstasy turns to agony

This was Vinesh's third Olympic Games and she was determined to win a medal following heartbreaks in Rio 2016 in Tokyo 2020.

In 2016, Phogat competed in the Olympics but crashed out after the quarter finals due to an injury. In the 2020 Tokyo Games, she participated again but could only rise till the quarter-finals.

In January 2023, Phogat along with other notable wrestlers such as Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia protested against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh. Singh was accused of sexually harassing female athletes.