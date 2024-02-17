JOIN US
Homesports

5 eyebrow-raising transfers in sports history that made headlines

Here we take a look at the some of the most amazing transfers in the history of sports across various disciplines:
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 15:31 IST

World champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season. A move he called "one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make" comes after two challenging seasons for the Brackley squad, who have struggled to adapt to F1’s latest ground effect era and have dropped behind Red Bull in the pecking order.

Credit: Instagram/@lewishamilton

Hardik Pandya was named Mumbai Indians captain in place of highly-successful Rohit Sharma on December 15, 2024 following a high-profile trade from Gujarat Titans. Pandya’s return is expected to boost the MI’s position in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Credit: Instagram.@hardikpandya93

Cristiano Ronaldo transferred from Manchester United from Juventus for a record transfer fee of £17 million, marking one of the most expensive transfers in football history. Ronaldo went to play 54 games where he scored 27 goals for the Red Devils. He is currently leading the Al Nassr team in the Saudi Pro League.

Credit: Instagram/@cristiano

LeBron James sent shockwaves in the basketball circuit by leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in a highly publicized free agency move in 2010. This decision by LeBron led to the creation of a superstar trio alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, resulting in two NBA championships for Miami Heat.

Credit: Instagram/@kingjames

Football legend David Beckham made a high-profile move from Real Madrid to the Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2007.

(Published 17 February 2024, 15:31 IST)
