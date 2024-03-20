7 key takeaways from the RCB Unbox Event 2024

Heeding to a long-standing plea from various quarters, the Royal Challengers Bangalore has been officially renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year's IPL, a mark of respect to the city's tradition.
Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore
Davangere express Vinay Kumar was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.
Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore
The event also saw Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and Faf du Plessis unveiling RCB's official jersey for IPL 2024.
The event also saw a performance from the Norwegian DJ and music composer Alan Walker.
Credit: Instagram/@alanwalkstar player Virat Kohli addressed the crowd in Kannada.ermusic
When star player Virat Kohli addressed the crowd in Kannada, entire stadium erupted in joy.
RCB's male colleagues also gave the RCB women's team a guard of honour at the event.
Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore
The WPL winning team also conducted a trophy walk around the field to loud cheers by a near-capacity crowd.
(Published 20 March 2024, 09:36 IST)