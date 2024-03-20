JOIN US
Homesports

7 key takeaways from the RCB Unbox Event 2024

Days ahead of RCB's first match against CSK at the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League 2024, the team held their yearly event RCB Unbox 2024. Organised at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the team unveiled significant changes for the upcoming upcoming season. here we list some of the key takeaways.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 09:36 IST

Heeding to a long-standing plea from various quarters, the Royal Challengers Bangalore has been officially renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year's IPL, a mark of respect to the city's tradition.

Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore

Davangere express Vinay Kumar was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore

The event also saw Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and Faf du Plessis unveiling RCB's official jersey for IPL 2024.

Credit: PTI

The event also saw a performance from the Norwegian DJ and music composer Alan Walker.

Credit: Instagram/@alanwalkermusic

When star player Virat Kohli addressed the crowd in Kannada, entire stadium erupted in joy.

Credit: PTI

RCB's male colleagues also gave the RCB women's team a guard of honour at the event.

Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore

The WPL winning team also conducted a trophy walk around the field to loud cheers by a near-capacity crowd.

Credit: PTI

(Published 20 March 2024, 09:36 IST)
