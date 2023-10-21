A dream of 'Olympic' proportions

Secondly, apart from the heavy costs involved, it takes a lot of effort and time to convince IOC to hand the hosting rights of the Olympics. Unlike in the past when countries had to enter a long-drawn bidding process, interested nations have to present their proposal of interest to the IOC Future Host Commission which will then vet and send its preferred candidate to the Executive Board. The Executive Board then can enter a dialogue with the country with a bid and decide whether to recommend that proposal be brought to a vote at an IOC session. If India decides to bid for the Games, it could be competing with South Korea, Mexico, Germany and Italy. So would India be better off in spending all that time and resources on simply upgrading existing facilities here in tier two and three cities first rather than trying to convince IOC to grant a project that will burn a massive hole in country’s finances.