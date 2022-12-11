A Gentleman champion who endeared all

Just mention Kenneth Powell in the athletics fraternity or even sporting circles -- nationally and locally -- and the first thing most will tell about the former star sprinter from Karnataka is that he was a ‘thorough gentleman’.

“Success or defeat, Kenny always stayed the same. He wouldn’t brag or do any over-the-top celebrations like many did if he won. And when he lost he was the first to congratulate the winner. Accolades or agony, he remained the same. He wouldn’t speak ill about anybody. No gossip, nothing. He was an extraordinary gentleman, a simpleton and I will surely miss him,” PC Ponnappa, a former track athlete who considered Powell as his mentor, told DH.

Born on April 20, 1940 in Kolar, Powell, who passed away on Sunday morning at 82 here following age-related illness, took up sprinting as he found an inkling to it with his natural grace and flowing strides. Powell’s first big competition was the 1957 National School Games in then Calcutta where he made an instant impression with a third-place finish.

Two years later, Powell moved to Bengaluru to work with Indian Telephone Industries and give wings to his ambitions of becoming a top sprinter. He trained under Krishna at the Rangers Club and very soon he started to make rapid improvements to his timings and performances.

In the inaugural National inter-state Athletics Championship at Allahabad in February 1963, he bagged a double, winning the 100M in 10.8 seconds and 200M in 22.0 seconds, according to Athletics Federation of India data. He repeated the feat in 1968 in then Madras, winning the 100m in 10.7 seconds and the 200m in 21.8 seconds.

“Everyone knows we had very very basic facilities back then. No proper training equipment, shoes, and no special diet or supplements like modern Indian athletes consume. We eat what normal people would eat but trained really hard. And Kenny was the guy we all grew up admiring. 10.4 and 10.5 seconds 50 years ago was special and Kenny did that timing consistently, paving the way for a generation of athletes. I would rate him as one of the finest sprinters the country has ever produced,” said an emotional Ponnappa.

Although his career rose phenomenally nationally through sheer hard work and perseverance, Arjuna award winner Powell had his share of disappointments as he was not cleared for Jakarta 1962 Asian Games and 1966 Bangkok Asian Games. But like champions athletes do, he didn’t sulk but used them as fuel for statement comebacks.

Following the Jakarta heartbreak, he played a key role in the Indian team making the semifinal of the 4x100M relay at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, after the Bangkok disappointment, he helped India win a 4x100M relay bronze in the very same city in the 1970 Asian Games.

Powell, who according to some even played cricket in Bengaluru with reasonable success, took up a challenge in handball after quitting competitive athletics in 1970 and went on to represent the state in national championships.

“Indian athletics grew in stature back in the 60s because of the efforts of athletes like Kenny Powell who won 19 titles in sprint events in the National Open Championships and National Inter-State Championships,” AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla said.

An extremely active person until his last breath, Powell kept himself busy by competing in various masters meets and coaching budding athletes. A pious man, Powell was a very popular and famous resident of Cooke Town, living just streets away from Elvera Britto, who passes away earlier this year, and former India hockey caption Jude Felix.