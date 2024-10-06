A mess of Olympic proportions

<p class="bodytext">When PT Usha assumed the role of president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in December 2022, there was a general expectation that, as a former distinguished athlete, she would bring about a positive transformation in the premier National Olympic body.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She was the first Olympian to be appointed as the head of the top sports organisation in the country. Before her, three former presidents -- Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, Maharaja Yadvendra Singh, and Raja Bhalendra Singh -- had played cricket at a fairly high level. However, this was the only president who had been a well-known athlete and an Olympian. Another Olympian Adille Sumariwala was an acting president for about four months though.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Usha also came in with the tag of a Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha. For the commoner, and to some even in the sporting fraternity, it was a fresh and welcome change. But what was lost was to head a body like the IOA, the person in question had to be a good leader and able to bring friends and foes together more than a good performer on the sports field.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The day Usha took over as the IOA President, I had categorically said in a discussion on a TV channel that while Usha was undoubtedly a great athlete, running the IOA was a different ball game, and would struggle to handle the politics that go into IOA. What is happening in the IOA now is exactly that. It is no secret that IOA was always a divided house. However, barring one or two occasions when internal bickering reached the Court of Law, the situation was controlled, much to the benefit of Indian sports.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the early days of IOA, the Royal family of Patiala ruled the sports body. Members were in awe of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh (1928-38), Maharaja Yadvendra Singh (1938-1960, and Raja Bhalendra Singh (1960-75 & 1980-84). Later Air Chief Marshal OP Mehra headed the association with tactics of a Defence Services officer, and then Suresh Kalmadi got his way through his maverick style of functioning. Unfortunately, Usha does not possess any of these qualities. Her being an MP and president combined was seen as landing at the IOA office from a government parachute.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The collection of several top former sportspersons in the IOA also went wrong for Usha. Some IOA office bearers from the rival camp feel that because Usha was fourth in the Olympics, the IOA baton should have been handed over to an Olympic medal winner. Right or wrong, this viewpoint has created a rift among members and raised other issues.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The prominent bone of contention is Raghuram Iyer's current appointment as CEO, with a monthly salary of Rs 20 lakh. Most Executive Council members have expressed their displeasure with Iyer's appointment, officially to Usha and privately to the media. The Executive Council members have accused Usha of running IOA in an "autocratic" manner. These members have also reportedly approached the International Olympic Committee.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Usha, in turn, has levelled corruption charges against treasurer Sahdev Yadav. According to Usha, the Finance Committee, led by Yadav, also blocked a proposal for a preparatory grant of Rs 2 lakh for each Olympic-bound athlete and Rs 1 lakh for each coach. She said it was "deeply concerning" that the Executive Committee members even failed to honour Olympic medallists from the Paris Games.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If earlier presidents like Air Chief Marshal Mehra or Suresh Kalmadi had faced this kind of resistance, they would have tried to negotiate with the warring faction instead of washing dirty linen in public. But Usha has called for a Special General Body meeting on October 25, preferring to take on a combative posture.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In addition to Iyer's appointment and salary, Yadav's issue will also come up in the Special General Meeting. The confrontation with Yadav, also president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, concerns the loan of Rs 1.75 Cr the IOA gave to the weightlifting federation to pay a doping fine to the International Weightlifting Federation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What happens in the Special General Body Meeting is likely to impact sports administration in the country. However, one thing is sure: the International Olympic Committee is watching IOA's affairs closely, and that is not good news.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In fact, during the recent Olympic Council of Asia assembly in New Delhi, a top Olympic official expressed his fear that India's desire to bid for the Olympic Games could be in jeopardy if IOA's internal issues were not soon settled. Suspension of IOA could be in line.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even Usha has expressed similar fears. She has reportedly shared with her well-wishers, "I am not going to accept this. I have told the IOC: I am not a quitter; I am not going anywhere without cleaning the IOA."</p>.<p class="bodytext">Usha, however, is on a sticky wicket. The government's backing is apparent, but opposition to her way of functioning is also a reality. Leading a sports body in India is a challenge and an art. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It is also true that the task for the past presidents was a bit easier. In the global sport arena only hockey and to some extent wrestling were getting medals. The officials of other federations were not so vocal. Even government funding was limited and commercial sponsors non-existent. For the officials, perhaps a foreign trip was limited to the Olympic and Asian Games. Times have changed now. There is so much at stake now and with players from other sports also getting medals, the government has relaxed funding and sponsors are also supporting the Olympic disciplines. Therefore federation officials are clamouring for the top post. The demand for a professional process of managing the IOA has also gained momentum. The prestigious sports body is under pressure to salvage its reputation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">All eyes will be on the October 25 meeting. Will the Executive Council tone down its objection or stay firm and garner support from the Special General Body meeting to continue with its agenda of removing Raguram Iyer? In case EC finds its way, what will happen to Usha? Would one of India's most decorated athletes be dethroned? It is an unprecedented situation for IOA. </p>.<p class="bodytext">(Author is a Delhi-based senior sports journalist)</p>