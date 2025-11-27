Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Ambulance driver, private hospital booked for shifting patient from govt facility for 'commission'

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Kataria told PTI that Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, was admitted to Meerut Medical College on November 15.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 10:42 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us