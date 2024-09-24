Approached Chess Olympiad as an individual event: Grandmaster Gukesh

Gukesh produced a sensational display on the top board for India as he notched up nine points out of his 10 games, conceding just a couple of draws besides eight victories, which fetched him an individual gold as well.

"The result is proof that we were doing many things right and we were in the right spirit. I am really glad about whatever happened in Budapest," he added.

He will now focus on the all-important World Championship clash against defending champion Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren in November-December.

The Indian had won the Candidates tournament in April to become the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17. He turned 18 in May.

The two will clash in Singapore from November 20 to December 15 for the coveted title and a prize fund of $2.50 million.

"The form heading into the World Championship, and for now I am quite very happy. There are still a couple of months left and I will work harder and be fully ready," he said.

Should the teenager succeed, he would become the first Indian since the legendary Viswanathan Anand to claim the title. Anand won the world crown five times in his glorious career.