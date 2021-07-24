Apurvi, Elavenil lose out on 10m air rifle final

Apurvi, Elavenil fail to qualify for 10m air rifle final

Making her Olympic debut, Elavanil finished 16th after shooting 626.5 over six series of 10 shots each

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Jul 24 2021, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 07:30 ist
Apurvi Chandela of India in action. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian shooters were off to a poor start at the Tokyo Olympics as first-timer Elavanil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the finals of the women's 10m air rifle event here on Saturday.

Making her Olympic debut, Elavanil finished 16th after shooting 626.5 over six series of 10 shots each, while the more experienced Apurvi settled for the 36th place after aggregating 621.9 at the Asaka Range.

The Indians were off to a decent start and even as Apurvi slipped after that, the 21-year-old Elavenil tried to remain in the contest with a fine performance in the third series, including shooting a perfect 10.9.

However, Elavenil could not maintain the same form and a couple of 9s in the fifth and sixth series pushed her further down.

Apurvi had finished 34th at the 2016 Rio Games

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad topped the qualification with an Olympic qualification record score of 632.9, while South Korea's Heemoon Park was second with 631.7. American challenger Mary Carolyn Tucker finished third with 631.4.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shooting
India
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 