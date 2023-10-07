Asian Games Live: With gold in Women's Kabaddi, India's medal tally touches 100-mark

Indian contingent wins unprecedented 100th medal at Asian Games with victory over Chinese Taipei in women's kabaddi final, beating Taiwan 26-24. 100th overall medal and 25th Gold medal for India at the Asian Games.

PM Modi congratulated the winning India team, "It is a historic moment for India at the Asian Games. Our Kabaddi Women's team has clinched the Gold! This victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our women athletes. India is proud of this success. Congrats to the team. My best wishes for their future endeavours."