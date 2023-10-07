Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

LIVE
Asian Games Live: With gold in Women's Kabaddi, India's medal tally touches 100-mark

Track the latest updates about Team India's wins at the Asian Games, only with DH!
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 03:00 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3207 Oct 2023

With gold in Women's Kabaddi, India's medal tally touches 100-mark

02:3207 Oct 2023

Jyothi Surekha wins gold in women's compound archery

02:1207 Oct 2023

Ojas Deotale wins gold by defeating Abhishek Verma in men's compound archery final

03:0007 Oct 2023

PM Modi congratulates winners at the Asian Games 2022, as India reaches milestone of 100 medals

02:4907 Oct 2023

India makes history after winning its #100 medal at the Asian Games 2022

02:4207 Oct 2023

Aditi Gopichand Swami bags bronze in compound archery women's individual event

[object Object]

Aditi Gopichand Swami.

Credit: 

Compound Archer and Khelo India Athlete Aditi Gopichand Swami settles for a Bronze medal after defeating Indonesia at the Asian Games.

02:3207 Oct 2023

With gold in Women's Kabaddi, India's medal tally touches 100-mark

Indian contingent wins unprecedented 100th medal at Asian Games with victory over Chinese Taipei in women's kabaddi final, beating Taiwan 26-24. 100th overall medal and 25th Gold medal for India at the Asian Games.

PM Modi congratulated the winning India team, "It is a historic moment for India at the Asian Games. Our Kabaddi Women's team has clinched the Gold! This victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our women athletes. India is proud of this success. Congrats to the team. My best wishes for their future endeavours."

02:3207 Oct 2023

Jyothi Surekha wins gold in women's compound archery

[object Object]

Credit: X/@ani_digital

Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women's compound individual event at Asian Games.

02:1207 Oct 2023

Ojas Deotale wins gold by defeating Abhishek Verma in men's compound archery final

02:1207 Oct 2023

Wrapup of Day 13 Games:

Indian contingent continued to impress in Hangzhou as India created history by bagging 100 medals at this edition of Asian Games. Women's and men's archery team won medals while the hockey team's gold headlined the day for India. In badminton, HS Prannoy signed off with silver while the star pair of Satwik-Chirag remain only a step away from gold. Kiran Bishnoi, Aman Sehrawat and Sonam won bronze medals which came as a silver lining in what was a forgettable campaign for Indian wrestlers with Bajrang Punia returning empty-handed.

(Published 07 October 2023, 02:32 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

Follow us on

Follow