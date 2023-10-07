Asian Games Live: With gold in Women's Kabaddi, India's medal tally touches 100-mark

Aditi Gopichand Swami.
Compound Archer and Khelo India Athlete Aditi Gopichand Swami settles for a Bronze medal after defeating Indonesia at the Asian Games.
Indian contingent wins unprecedented 100th medal at Asian Games with victory over Chinese Taipei in women's kabaddi final, beating Taiwan 26-24. 100th overall medal and 25th Gold medal for India at the Asian Games.
PM Modi congratulated the winning India team, "It is a historic moment for India at the Asian Games. Our Kabaddi Women's team has clinched the Gold! This victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our women athletes. India is proud of this success. Congrats to the team. My best wishes for their future endeavours."
Credit: X/@ani_digital
Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women's compound individual event at Asian Games.
Indian contingent continued to impress in Hangzhou as India created history by bagging 100 medals at this edition of Asian Games. Women's and men's archery team won medals while the hockey team's gold headlined the day for India. In badminton, HS Prannoy signed off with silver while the star pair of Satwik-Chirag remain only a step away from gold. Kiran Bishnoi, Aman Sehrawat and Sonam won bronze medals which came as a silver lining in what was a forgettable campaign for Indian wrestlers with Bajrang Punia returning empty-handed.