Australia arrive in Pakistan for first tour in 24 years

Australia's cricket team flew into Pakistan Sunday on their first tour of the country in nearly a quarter of a century -- and into a security bubble that will envelop them throughout their six-week stay.

Pakistan have struggled to attract visiting sides since a fatal terror attack on the visiting Sri Lanka team's bus in 2009. Australia pulled out of a tour five years earlier after a suicide blast at a Lahore church.

They last played in Pakistan in 1998, winning a three-Test series 1-0 and blanking the hosts in the three one-day internationals.

"They have landed," a security official told AFP, while Australia batsman Steve Smith posted a picture on Twitter saying that the team had arrived.

Australia will play three Tests, three one-day internationals, and one Twenty20 match before leaving on April 6.

