Avinash Sable to join Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League finale in Brussels

Sable finished 14th in the overall Diamond League standings with three points he garnered from two meetings. But four athletes ranked higher than him -- Lamecha Girma (injured) of Ethiopia, Geordie Beamish of New Zealand, Ryuji Mura of Japan and Hillary Bor of the USA -- are not taking part in the final.