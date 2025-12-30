<p>Bengaluru: Ashwini Bhat K adores Shikha Gautam’s double action and court coverage. And Shikha is a fan of Ashwini’s deceptive wrist work and interceptions at the net. Consciously reacting to each others’ strength and weakness has helped the two shuttlers become one of the most formidable women’s doubles badminton pairs in the country.</p>.<p>The on-court chemistry between the two was unmistakable from the moment they teamed-up for the first time six years ago. The withdrawal of another pair a few days before the 2019 Senior Nationals made way for the Nasik-born Shikha and Bengaluru’s Ashwini to join forces and enter the tournament. </p>.<p>“We had practiced only for two days before the start of that event,” Shikha tells <span class="italic">DH</span>. “I was mainly playing singles and Ashwini was competing in mixed doubles. But we got together, won one round after the other and became champions in the very first tournament,” reminisces the 27-year-old. </p>.WPL 2026: RCB's Ellyse Perry to miss season for personal reasons; DC sign Alana King.<p>“People called it a fluke,” adds Ashwini. “But now we have won it for a second time and several all-India’s in between. Now what will people have to say” questions the 25-year-old. </p>.<p>It was a victory that Shikha and Ashwini desperately needed. Not only to reply to their naysayers, but also to boost their own belief after having put in the hard work for two years without missing a single session of training. </p>.<p>Representing Karnataka, the duo annexed the women’s doubles title at the 87th Senior National Championships in Vijaywada on Sunday by defeating known foes Priya Devi Konjengbam of Manipur and Shruti Mishra of Uttar Pradesh with a 21-14, 21-18 scoreline in the final. </p>.<p>Shikha and Ashwini were bought together for the first time by head coach Jagadish Yadav of the Yadav Pro Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>“Since Shikha played singles, she had good shot selection acumen along with fast legs for good court coverage. Ashwini was a junior doubles champion in all the age categories and had good knowledge about doubles,” explains Jagadish about his wards. </p>.<p>“But more than being technically and tactically sound, doubles is about having a good bond on and off the court. I would observe these girls fight with each other regularly but patch-up every single time almost immediately. Strangely, I thought such chemistry would work well as a doubles team. And my bet has paid off.” </p>.<p>A season that has now ended on a high also had the pair finish on the podium multiple times. Shikha and Ashwini won a bronze each at the BWF Mangalore International Challenge, Guwahati Open and Odisha Open (both BWF World Tour Super 100s) a few weeks before the Nationals in Vijaywada. The pair also finished runners-up at the Dutch Open, also a WT Super 100 event, in October. </p>.<p>“After a few health issues to both of us last year (2024), we have been able to perform more consistently this season,” says Shikha as Ashwini adds: “Of course, we need to improve on the world rankings. Our aim for 2026 is to make it to the World Championships that will be hosted in our country.” </p>.<p>“Top-25 by March 2026 is the target I have set for them because they are capable of it,” coach Jagadish feels.</p>.<p>Their highest world ranking of 33 came in 2023. Currently 56th on the ranking chart, Shikha and Ashwini are aware that the climb back is an arduous task. But the girls are now motivated than ever before to chase that dream -- largely funded by both their parents. </p>