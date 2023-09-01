From a giant killer to a world championships medallist

With the Asian Games approaching and Olympic qualification on the cards, Prannoy is looking at accomplishing his short-term goals. “Asian Games is just round the corner, we will have difficult opponents there. Straight from the first round it is going to be a tough fight. We’ve been playing well in the last few months. We are hopeful that we can go out there and perform and hopefully we can get to the medal standings. We are not really trying to focus on the Olympics side of things right now, important thing is to keep the short-term goals intact.”