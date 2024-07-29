Home
Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen wins 'first match' of his debut, beats Belgian Carraggi in straight games

The 22-year-old Sen, who is making his Olympic debut, beat Carraggi 21-19 21-14 in the Group L match.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 13:59 IST

Paris: Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen shrugged off the cancellation of his opening match win and defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games in the men's singles badminton competition of the Paris Olympics here on Monday.

Sen's victory over Kevin Cordon in the opening men's singles Group L match on Sunday was 'deleted' after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out of the Olympics due to a left elbow injury.

Published 29 July 2024, 13:59 IST
