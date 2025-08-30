Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair stuns nemesis Chia-Soh, assures India of World Championships medal

A year after the heartbreak in Paris, the world No. 3 duo produced a commanding 21-12, 21-19 win in 43 minutes.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 04:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 04:40 IST
Sports NewsSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty

Follow us on :

Follow Us