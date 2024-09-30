Home
Young Indian shuttler Raksha Kandasamy wins titles in Croatia and Belgium

The 16-year-old remained unbeaten throughout the two tournaments as she won each of her five games en route to her title wins.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 12:17 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 12:17 IST
