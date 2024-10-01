Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

'Blatant lie': Treasurer denies IOA chief PT Usha's charge that EC members not felicitating Olympic medallists

On September 26, an EC meeting was called to resolve the issue on the insistence of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but the deadlock remained.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 10:48 IST
Sports NewsPT UshaIOA

Follow us on :

Follow Us