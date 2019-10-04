Bruce wants Newcastle to respond against Man Utd

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has sought a response from his players in Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United after getting their "backsides kicked" by Leicester City.

Newcastle suffered a 5-0 hammering at Leicester last Sunday to heap the pressure on Bruce, who has managed only one win in seven games this season with the club second from bottom in the table.

"There should be a few words when you get as badly beaten as we did. What we have to do is respond and look to the next game to erase it," Bruce told a news conference on Friday.

"Enough has been said... we were disappointed. We had our backsides kicked. When that happens you have to show a certain degree of pride and make sure you put it right."

Bruce has not enjoyed support from some sections of fans since he took over from the popular Rafa Benitez in July and recent results have not helped him win them over.

"Mud has been thrown my way since I walked through the door, that's not going to change. The only thing that can change it for me is results," Bruce added.

"I'm a resilient so and so. You wouldn't be human if it didn't affect you in some sort of way but you try and get on with your job as best you can.

"These days you don't get the time you would like to get, you have to get results instantly... I'm determined... to turn it around and take the club forward."

Bruce said he was eager to take on his old club who are also struggling to fire under former team mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having collected nine points from seven games to sit 10th.

"It's a wonderful time to play them because it will be a full house, live on the TV. If ever we needed to bounce back against anybody, what better way than against them," he said.