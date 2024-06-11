Chennaiyin FC rope in Colombian star Wilmar Jordan Gil

Joining Chennaiyin on a one-year deal, Jordan’s arrival marks the club's fifth signing for the 2024-25 season and their third foreign acquisition, following Elsinho Dias and Chima Chukwu. The club had earlier announced an extension for captain Ryan Edwards.

"Wilmar has had a fantastic career and scored goals everywhere he has been. Scoring 24 goals in 33 appearances between NorthEast and Punjab is a great ratio for a striker. We are delighted to add that kind of firepower to our attack,” coach Owen Coyle said.

Throughout his career, Wilmar has excelled on various stages, including domestic leagues and international competitions. He began his senior career with Monagas in Venezuela, where he made 35 appearances and emerged as the top scorer with 20 goals.