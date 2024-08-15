Chennaiyin FC strengthen backline by signing Indian left-back Vignesh

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of 26-year-old defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy on a four-year deal, the club said on Thursday.

Primarily a left-back, Vignesh has also played in midfield and adds versatility and experience to the Chennaiyin backline. He becomes the club's 12th signing of the summer, joining the likes of Mandar Rao Desai and PC Laldinpuia.

Welcoming Vignesh into the club, head coach Owen Coyle said, "Delighted to sign another talented young Indian player who has already shown fantastic ability in the ISL. We faced a lot of competition from other clubs to sign him. Vignesh is a great addition to our squad and we look forward to working with him."