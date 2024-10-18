Home
1st Test: India 57/0 at tea, trail by 299 runs after Ravindra ton takes New Zealand to 402

In their second innings, India were 57 for no loss when tea was taken, still behind by 299 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (27) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) were at the crease.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 09:55 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 09:55 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricketNew Zealand cricket

