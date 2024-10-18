1st Test: India 57/0 at tea, trail by 299 runs after Ravindra ton takes New Zealand to 402

<p>Bengaluru: Rachin Ravindra made a stupendous hundred and Tim Southee a fluent fifty as New Zealand gained a massive first-innings lead of 356 runs to keep India on the backfoot on the third day of the first Test here on Friday.</p>.<p>In their second innings, India were 57 for no loss when tea was taken, still behind by 299 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (27) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) were at the crease.</p>.<p>New Zealand were bowled out for 402 in their first innings an hour into the second session with Ravindra (134, 157b) and Southee (65, 73b) clubbing 134 runs during a flowing eighth wicket stand.</p>.<p>Resuming the day from 180 for three, New Zealand might have hoped to build considerably on the advantage but the spirited Indian bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) took some early wickets to reduce them to 233 for seven.</p>.Rishabh Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3 of 1st Test against New Zealand.<p>They lost Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell and Matt Henry in this period.</p>.<p>Jasprit Bumrah snaffled Blundell while Mohammed Siraj had the number of Mitchell, both perishing in the slip and gully cordon.</p>.<p>The crafty Jadeja's quick left-arm darts pinned both Phillips and Henry on the backfoot as both of them lost their middle stumps.</p>.<p>The Black Caps were ahead by 187 runs at that time and it was not a safe position considering a relatively more eased out pitch and bright conditions.</p>.<p>It was imperative for the Kiwis to take the lead at least till the 250-mark to maintain their edge over India.</p>.<p>Ravindra and Southee exceeded the expectations during their alliance to extend their team's lead past the 300-run mark.</p>.<p>Ravindra started cautiously after seeing a flurry of wickets at the other end, but unfurled his full range once he and the pitch settled down past the first-hour mark.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old, who has his family roots in Bengaluru, showed the correct method to play Indian spinners on this track, either staying on the front foot or making a shimmy down the pitch that nullified the turn and also took the leg before dismissal out of the equation.</p>.<p>A thundering six off Jadeja took him to 94 and he reached 98 by dispatching the very next ball to the fence through the covers.</p>.<p>There were no nerves as a cleanly swept four off Ravichandran Ashwin carried him to his second Test hundred, which he celebrated with gusto.</p>.<p>Southee, who hammered a couple of his trademark sixes, gave solid company to Ravindra and duly completed his seventh Test fifty immediately after the lunch.</p>.<p>The burgeoning alliance was snapped by a slower ball from Siraj which Southee spooned to Jadeja at covers.</p>.<p>Ravindra followed soon top-edging Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) to Dhruv Jurel as the Kiwis' innings came to a close.</p>.<p>India needed a solid start to their second innings to stay afloat in the match, and Rohit and Jaiswal did exactly that while taking the home side to tea without damage.</p>.<p>Jaiswal was a bit nervous to start, getting beaten by Henry and Southee, but Rohit was smooth and played a couple of silken flicks off pacers as India will hope for some more runs from the duo in the final session.</p>