<p>Mumbai: Traditional rivals India and Pakistan have been clubbed in Group A for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup and will play each other in Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on February 15 as per <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/2026-mens-t20-world-cup-schedule-unveiled-rohit-sharma-announced-as-icc-brand-ambassador-3809992">the schedule unveiled here</a> on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka as per the agreement reached between the BCCI and PCB for the tournament.</p>.<p>Reigning champions India will open their campaign against USA in Mumbai on February 7 before facing Namibia in Delhi on February 12. They will then head to the Sri Lankan capital for the high-voltage clash against Pakistan before concluding their league engagements against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.</p>.India win women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka.<p>The showpiece will be held across eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka) from February 7 to March 8.</p>.<p>The tournament will feature 55 matches in Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy.</p>.<p>ICC chairman Jay Shah made the announcement while unveiling the tournament's schedule.</p>.<p>Group B features Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe an Oman while Group C will have England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy.</p>.PM Modi congratulates Indian women team for winning Kabaddi world cup.<p>Group D comprises New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE.</p>.<p><strong>Rohit is tournament ambassador</strong> </p><p>Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who captained reigning champions India to glory at the previous T20 World Cup in 2024, was named the tournament ambassador.</p>.<p>Rohit was prolific for India in T20Is, ending with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89.</p>.<p>Rohit retired from the shortest format following India's triumph in the Americas last year, which broke an 11-year drought of ICC trophies for the Indian team. </p>